NYU professor tells students Hamas baby killings ‘not true,’ labels New York a ‘Zionist’ city in shocking clip

An NYU adjunct professor and firebrand pro-Palestinian activist told a group of students at a recent “teach-in” that allegations that Hamas beheaded Israeli babies were “not true” — and denounced New York City as “Zionist,” according to a video from the event.

Amin Husain, 48, led a foul-mouthed discussion about the war in Israel at The New School, organized by the radical group Students for Justice in Palestine, on Dec. 5, during which he defended the Palestinians’ right to fight for their liberation — and played down claims of Hamas atrocities.

“They’re trying to say … ‘Oh my God, you support rapists and people that behead babies,’ both of which, whatever, we know it’s not true,” Amin says in a 2-minute clip taken from the livestream of the event that was first obtained by the Free Press.

In the recording, Husain, a part-time faculty member of NYU’s Gallatin School of Individualized Study, is seen seated behind a desk, wearing a traditional Arabic keffiyeh headdress and facing his audience.

