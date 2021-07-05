The Daily Mail

Critics slammed The New York Times on Sunday for an article that suggested the American flag has become a symbol of divisiveness.

The New York Times published an article on Saturday titled: ‘A Fourth of July Symbol of Unity That May No Longer Unite.’

In the article, Pulitzer Prize finalist Sarah Maslin Nir examined how the American flag ‘once a unifying symbol’ has become a divisive symbol in the United States along political party lines.

‘What was once a unifying symbol – there is a star on it for each state, after all – is now alienating to some, its stripes now fault lines between people who kneel while ‘The Star-Spangled Banner’ plays and those for whom not pledging allegiance is an affront,’ Nir wrote.

‘And it has made the celebration of the Fourth of July, of patriotic bunting and cakes with blueberries and strawberries arranged into Old Glory, into another cleft in a country that seems no longer quite so indivisible, under a flag threatening to fray.’

In the piece by Nir, she also cited a recent survey conducted by YouGov and NBCLX that found 66% of Republicans associated the flag with the Grand Old Party while only 34% of Democrats said they associated it with their party.

Many who posted to Twitter in response to the story echoed the sentiments of the article, like @toddscan who wrote: ‘My parents never flew the flag until tRump was elected. I am proud of our flag, but to fly it for a man and not the country makes me ill.’

Even some conservatives agreed with the premise of the article.

Jesse Kelly, a Republican, tweeted: ‘Back when I ran for Congress, I’d go knock on doors trying to get votes. Never walked by a house with an American flag. Why? Cause that meant there’s about a 90% chance a Republican lives there.’

‘Democrats hate America. The entire Party is centered around America hatred,’ he added.

