Wealthy New Yorkers will get cheaper weekend getaways because President Joe Biden’s migration flood is washing away marketplace pressure to raise wages for Americans, says a celebratory article in the New York Times.

“The [extra supply of workers] has been helpful for businesses like the Weekender hotels in the Adirondacks, ” reporter Jeanne Smialek wrote on July 24, adding:

The firm’s six [legal J-1] visa workers are spread across three of its seven properties, said Keir Weimer, the founder of the company, and are a small but important chunk of its 85-person work force.



The company has also been having an easier time competing for employees in general after a few years of adaptation. Mr. Weimer estimated that pay was up 10 to 15 percent over the past 15 months [when migraton was lower], but said wage growth was beginning to cool.



“We’re starting to now get more defined on career-track progression and having wages tied to performance and promotion, rather than just market,” he said. “There’s definitely less wage pressure than there was a year ago.”

The average wage in the area around Old Forge is just $31,844, according to CensusReporter.org.

The article was titled “A Flood of New Workers Has Made the Fed’s Job Less Painful. Can It Persist?” The article spotlighted investors’ hopes that the wage cuts forced by illegal migration can reduce overall inflation before the top leaders in the Federal Reserve pump up interest rates.

