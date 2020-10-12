Breitbart:

In a lengthy “investigative” piece on President Donald Trump’s nominee for the Supreme Court, Amy Coney Barrett, a New York Times reporter — who was on a reporting team that won a Pulitzer Prize for its false reporting on the president’s alleged collusion with Russia during the 2016 presidential campaign — analyzes Barrett’s religious beliefs.

Sharon LaFraniere had a co-byline on a Pulitzer Prize-winning story claiming that George Papadopoulos spilled the beans on the Russians having dirt on Hillary Clinton. As Breitbart News reported, recently unclassified documents and recordings show that Papadopoulos repeatedly denied any connection between the Trump campaign and Russia, debunking some of the Times’ prize-winning reporting.

In the Barrett piece, LaFraniere admits that “those who did agree to interviews had left the People of Praise community, their perspectives were more likely to be negative,” and that Barrett and her family declined to be interviewed. She also reported that the Times could not confirm if Barrett and her family are still part of the People of Praise.

“The People of Praise declined to confirm Judge Barrett’s membership,” the Times reported. “But a photocopy of an undated membership directory obtained by the New York Times includes Judge Barrett, her husband, Jesse, and five of their now seven children.”

Nonetheless, the Times decided to put together a piece about Barrett’s faith — she is an unabashed Catholic — based on interviews with people who do not know her and others who chose to leave the People of Praise, a network of Bible study and worship groups headquartered in South Bend, Indiana. The organization was founded in 1971, according to the organization’s website, which said there are currently about 1,700 members in 22 cities across the U.S., Canada, and the Caribbean.

LaFraniere’s investigation also does not include facts offered on the People of Praise website, which pops up at the top of the list on a Google search.

