She Only Said What They Have Been Thinking Out Loud, A Bit Too Soon

Katie Benner’s comments sparked backlash on social media

New York Times reporter Katie Benner suggested on Tuesday that in order to tackle America’s current national security “dilemma,” Trump supporters should be considered “enemies of the state.” As the first hearing of the Jan. 6 committee was underway on Capitol Hill, Benner took to Twitter to stress that it “underscores” what she indicated was the ongoing threat within the U.S. “Today’s #January6thSelectCommittee underscores the America’s current, essential natsec dilemma: Work to combat legitimate national security threats now entails calling a politician’s supporters enemies of the state,” Benner wrote in now-deleted tweets.

Benner explained, “As Americans, we believe that state power should not be used to work against a political figure or a political party. But what happens if a politician seems to threaten the state? If the politician continues to do so out of office and his entire party supports that threat?”

The Times’ DOJ reporter cast doubt that the Pelosi-appointed committee would resolve the “dilemma” since it remained “unresolved” following the Russia investigation and both impeachments of President Trump.

“That leaves it up to voters, making even more essential free, fair access to the polls,” Benner concluded.

fter the brushfire that blew up in her face shortly afterwards, she deleted the Tweets, saying that “They were unclearly worded”.

On the contrary Zhe Benner, we heard you loud and clear.

So did everyone else.

Allow me to clarify a little something here.

What she Tweeted to the entire world in broad daylight is exactly what people on The Left are thinking and saying to each other when they think no one else is listening.

Joe Chi Minh himself has said almost exactly the same thing and Nancy Fucking Pelosi actually said it out loud for the world to hear, calling then President Donald Trump, the Republican Senators and Congressmen that support him and the rest of us by association as “Enemies of the State”

