THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER:

One of the two New York Times reporters behind the much maligned article accusing Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault knew him in college.

Robin Pogrebin and Kate Kelly adapted a story from their upcoming book for an article in the New York Times about Kavanaugh. The piece, which was published on Saturday, alleged that one of Kavanaugh’s classmates at Yale University said he made inappropriate sexual contact with a female student. However, the article failed to mention that the female student who was the alleged victim has no recollection of the supposed event and declined to be interviewed.

Pogrebin appeared on WMAL’s “Mornings on the Mall” to discuss the omitted details Tuesday morning, and she acknowledged that she and Kavanaugh were both in Yale University’s class of 1987.

“I was in Brett’s class at Yale,” she admitted. “It didn’t influence it. We weren’t friends. I knew him to kind of say hello.”