The New York Times on released its daily crossword puzzle in the shape of swastika on Sunday, Democratic Strategist Keith Edwards pointed out on Twitter.

“This is the NYTimes crossword puzzle today on the first day of Hanukkah. What the hell, @nytimes?” the tweet read.

In a later tweet, Edwards pointed out that no major media outlet had covered the incident. “So far not one mainstream media outlet has reported on this,” he wrote.

Another user, @kennedytcooper, said, “Can anyone explain why the Times crossword is a swastika on the first day of Hanukkah.”

Can anyone explain why the Times crossword is a swastika on the first day of Hanukkah pic.twitter.com/z3cZ3nPVZ6— Themperor Kennedy️‍ (@kennedytcooper) December 18, 2022

Previous incidents

This is not the first time the New York Times Crossword Puzzle has bore a resemblance to the swastika, a symbol used by various cultures but widely associated with Nazi Germany and neo-Nazism.

