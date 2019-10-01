FOX NEWS:

The New York Times opinion page condemned America’s police forces on Thursday, with a blistering op-ed accusing law enforcement of filling prisons at all costs, despite severe overcrowding.

The piece, entitled: “The Police Can’t Solve the Problem. They Are the Problem,” was written by attorneys Derecka Purnell and Marbre Stahly-Butts and focuses on the 1994 crime bill signed into law by then-President Bill Clinton.

“The reality is this: The police fill prisons,” the authors wrote. “We can’t repair the harm that the 1994 crime bill has done by promoting mass incarceration without reducing the size and scope of the police.”

Purnell and Stahly-Butts decried the 100,000 new police officers the crime bill commissioned and claimed the surge only helped reduce overall crime by 1.3 percent. They also noted a 26 percent drop in overall crime from 1993-2000 but were unwilling to credit law enforcement, instead attributing the drop to pre-school and job programs.

The authors also cited New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio’s plan to close Rikers Island prison by 2026 and hailed the move as the proper next step.