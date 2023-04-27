A New York Times columnist downplayed Democrats’ concerns over President Joe Biden’s declining health Wednesday as he announced his reelection bid this week, arguing the country does not need a fully-functioning president.

The Times’s David Leonhardt wrote in a newsletter on Wednesday, “Strange as it may sound, the American government can function without a healthy president.”

Leonhardt compared Biden, 80, to former President Franklin D. Roosevelt during World War II, who had numerous health issues but was still about 20 years younger than Biden at the time. He also compared Biden to former President Ronald Reagan, who later announced he had Alzheimer’s Disease.

“In each case, White House aides, Cabinet secretaries and military leaders performed well despite the lack of a fully engaged leader,” Leonhardt argued.

Leonhardt’s argument goes against the far-left’s arguments that former President Donald Trump was mentally unstable and should have been removed from office.

Not the Bee mocked the piece, saying, “The New York Times, the ‘truth to power’ people, the nation’s Paper of Record, is really suggesting that it doesn’t matter whether or not we elect a literal corpse for the Democrats.”

