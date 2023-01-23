Raising children in Communist China with strict censorship laws can provide “benefits” such as “kid-friendly internet,” while mass surveillance offers “its own kind of freedom,” according to a recent New York Times piece that boasts of children being “co-parented” by the authoritarian Chinese government.

The Wednesday essay, titled “China Helped Raise My American Kids, and They Turned Out Fine” and penned by author Heather Kaye, begins by describing her history of “co-parenting” with the Chinese government.

“When Covid was raging across the world a couple of years ago, I came across a picture online of an American woman wearing a T-shirt that proclaimed, ‘I refuse to co-parent with the government’ — a response to perceived government overreach regarding school mask mandates,” she writes.

“I laughed out loud: My own kids were, in a way, co-parented by the Chinese government,” she added.

Kaye, whose work in the fashion industry brought her to Shanghai for 16 years, explains how “government co-parenting begins in the womb” in China.

“Chinese citizens have faced limits on how many children they were allowed under birth control policies that have since been relaxed,” she writes. “People in China are still legally barred from determining the gender of their unborn babies unless medically necessary, because of a history of sex-selective abortions.”

