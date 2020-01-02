NEWSBUSTERS:

New York Times political reporter Jeremy Peters has a fun theory that conservative media and President Trump are somehow a fault for the recent machete attack at a Hanukkah party in Monsey, New York.

During a Monday panel discussion about the incident on MSNBC’s Morning Joe, Peters asserted that “the media that a lot of the President’s supporters consume” was partially to blame for a recent uptick in racially motivated attacks:

You have to wonder at what point the rhetoric — not just on social media, but in the media that a lot of the president’s supporters consume, in the media that the President himself often speaks to — their use of these terms, like describing immigrants as invaders.

Peters boasted that the Times had proven a correlation between “the way that conservative radio hosts discuss, or talk about, denigrate immigrants” and violence. “Remember the El Paso shooting at Walmart,” he continued: “The language in that shooter’s manifesto was often word-for-word what you would hear on some prime time Fox News program.”