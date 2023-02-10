Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) has described his post-stroke auditory processing disorder symptoms, when they are their worst, as trying to listen to and interpret the teacher from the “Peanuts” cartoon, the New York Times reported Friday.

The freshman Senator from Pennsylvania suffered a stroke just days before the Democrat primary last year, though he still handily won the nomination. In the months that followed, Fetterman stayed out of the public eye while a general election race with Republican nominee Dr. Mehmet Oz approached, and public scrutiny ensued.

Fetterman dodged debates for months, prompting local and national newspaper editorial boards to pressure him to take the stage with Oz. When he finally began making public appearances, his trouble with communicating and speaking became alarmingly apparent, and at their lone debate, Fetterman relied on closed captioning to adequately understand the moderators and his opponent.

