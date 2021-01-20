Fox New:

New York Times editor Lauren Wolfe was ridiculed on social media Tuesday for hyping the arrival of President-elect Joe Biden at Joint Base Andrews ahead of Wednesday’s inauguration. Wolfe couldn’t resist tweeting out her reaction while watching CNN’s coverage of Biden’s plane landing on the tarmac.

“Biden landing at Joint Base Andrews now,” she wrote. “I have chills.”

She then knocked the Trump administration for apparently not providing a military plane to ferry Biden from Delaware. “The pettiness of the Trump admin not sending a military plane to bring him to D.C. as is tradition is mortifying,” wrote Wolfe, who added, “Childish.”

The Times editor was mocked by critics, many of them invoking former MSNBC host Chris Matthew’s infamous “thrill up the leg” remark about President Obama.

“It’s okay, The NY Times will get through this,” conservative commentator Stephen Miller quipped.

“Prepare for four years of this from the media,” the Media Research Center warned.

Journos getting thrills up their legs again This is what the next 4 years are gonna be like,” Twitter personality Comfortably Smug similarly predicted.

“Female version of Chris Matthews,” former Trump surrogate Amy Kremer declared,

