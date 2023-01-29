Breitbart

The New York Times on Saturday published an article referring to the the two Palestinian terror attacks that left seven people dead and injured several more in Jerusalem as “spasms of violence” fueled by Israel’s new, democratically-elected right-wing government. Former speechwriter for Israel’s delegation to the United Nations Aviva Klompas took to Twitter to blast the newspaper, which she said was “describing the slaughter of Jews as a ‘spasm of violence’ that Israel had coming because of the people it elected.” Seven people were murdered, including a minor, in a terrorist shooting attack on Friday evening in Jerusalem’s Neve Ya’akov neighborhood while they were leaving a synagogue after Shabbat services. The attack occurred on International Holocaust Remembrance Day. The terrorist, identified as Alqam Khayri, a 21-year-old resident of eastern Jerusalem, was shot dead by police while attempting to flee. A second attack took place the morning after when a 13-year-old terrorist opened fire on a group of Israelis outside the Old City of Jerusalem, severely wounding two people, a father and son. The younger victim, an off-duty soldier, managed to shoot the terrorist, as did another member of the group, wounding him. True to form, the Times draws several moral equivalencies between Israel’s actions versus the Palestinians off the bat. The piece opens by telling the reader that “Nine Palestinians were shot dead on Thursday morning, in the deadliest Israeli raid in the West Bank for at least a half-decade,” before continuing in the very next sentence by reporting that “a Palestinian gunman killed seven people on Friday night outside a synagogue in Jerusalem, the deadliest attack on civilians in the city since 2008.” There is no mention of the fact that at least seven of the nine dead Palestinians were members of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad terror group, who were in active planning stages of a large-scale bombing attack. Including them in the same breath as the seven Israeli worshipers, who were gunned down simply because they were Jewish, is par for the course for the Times.

