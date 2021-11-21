NEW YORK POST:

A controversial New York Times contributor — who raised eyebrows when old tweets critical of “white people” resurfaced — is once again feeling the heat for claiming that “inflation hysterics” is being driven by wealthy people.

“[A]ll the stuff you see about inflation in the news is driven by rich people flipping their s— because their parasitic assets aren’t doing as well as they’d like and they’re scared that unemployment benefits + stimmy checks + 15 minimum wage + labor shortage is why,” Sarah Jeong said in a tweet Wednesday.

Jeong reportedly left the Times’ editorial board in September 2019 and assumed the role of a “contracted contributor” for NYT Opinion.

The liberal writer faced quick and thick backlash for her latest comments about the economy.

“This Tweet is a failure to comprehend basic economics,” Outkick founder Clay Travis said in a tweet.

More at the NY Post