NYT: Biden ‘Privately’ Told Advisors Trump Should Be Prosecuted For J6, A.G. Garland Should ‘Take Decisive Action’

Though Joe Biden is currently trying to distance himself from his Department of Justice indicting his chief political opponent, the New York Times reported in April that he “privately told his close circle of advisers” that Donald Trump “posed a threat to democracy and should be prosecuted for his role in the events of Jan 6.”

Biden "privately" scolded Garland for not moving aggressively enough to prosecute Trump for Jan 6. These "private" comments then made their way into the NYT, after which Garland moved more aggressively to prosecute Trump. They're both loving fathers though, so I'm sure it's fine pic.twitter.com/TK8YcvRQA8 — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) August 2, 2023

“He also told confidants that he wanted Attorney General Merrick B. Garland to stop acting like a ponderous judge and to take decisive action,” the Times reported.

“Biden ‘privately’ scolded Garland for not moving aggressively enough to prosecute Trump for Jan 6,” Michael Tracey commented on Twitter. “These ‘private’ comments then made their way into the NYT, after which Garland moved more aggressively to prosecute Trump. They’re both loving fathers though, so I’m sure it’s fine.”

