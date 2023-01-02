Being short is “better” for the planet and future, according to a recent New York Times piece that describes short people as “inherent conservationists” who save resources by consuming less and are “best suited for long-term survival.” The essay’s author, who boasts of her “tiny” children who “eat like gerbils” and thus help “save money and food,” also calls for mating with a short partner as “an effective way to help the planet” because it can decrease the “needs of subsequent generations.”

The Sunday essay, titled “There Has Never Been a Better Time to Be Short” and penned by author Mara Altman, begins by describing increased height as a “widely held fantasy of superiority that long ago should have been retired.”

“It made sense to fawn over height when it facilitated survival,” she writes. “Ages ago, when the necessity of defending oneself cropped up daily, if not hourly, tall people could more easily protect their families and bring home some woolly rhino flank.”

“Today, those who have the stamina to sit in an office chair all day bring home the plastic-wrapped meats,” she adds.

“From where I stand — at five feet even — being tall is a widely held fantasy of superiority that long ago should have been retired,” writes @maraaltman. https://t.co/HfG2TQWMen — New York Times Opinion (@nytopinion) January 1, 2023

On an individual level, she notes, success “does not depend on beating up other people or animals.”

“Even if it did, in an era of guns and drones, being tall now just makes you a bigger target,” she writes.

Criticizing the “echoes of these early human desires and biases [that] have stuck in our minds like a particularly catchy marketing jingle,” Altman shares that her own twins “are among the smallest in their kindergarten class.”

READ MORE