The New York Post in a report Friday questioned President Joe Biden’s claim that he applied to the Naval Academy in 1965, stating that the dates don’t pass muster.

Biden on Friday during a speech in Annapolis to this year’s graduating class at the Naval Academy said he was appointed to the academy in 1965 “by a senator who I was running against in 1972 — never planned it that way. I wasn’t old enough to be sworn in. I was only 29 years old when I was running.”

“He was a fine man. His name is J. Caleb Boggs,” the president went on. “I didn’t come to the academy because I wanted to be a football star. And you had a guy named [Roger] Staubach and [Joe] Bellino here. So, I went to Delaware.”

Biden, the Post said, graduated from the University of Delaware in 1965.

