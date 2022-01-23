NEW YORK POST:

Records from the NYPD’s emergency call center show how a seemingly routine Friday evening domestic call in Manhattan quickly turned into a deadly situation.

Before Officer Jason Rivera was slain and Officer Wilbert Mora was critically injured by Lashawn McNeil’s .45 Glock, police had little indication that they were walking into an ambush.

The NYPD received a 911 call from Shirley Sourzes, a woman who was having a dispute with her son in a Harlem apartment at 5:09 p.m., according to the call log obtained by The Post.

“HE IS THREATENING TO DO THINGS TO HER,” the log stated. “HE IS IN THE HOUSE NOW.”

But the log indicated the unidentified woman told the dispatcher that no one in the Harlem apartment had a weapon or was injured. McNeil, in fact, was brandishing a gun with an illegal, high-capacity magazine.

Over the next several minutes, dispatchers wrote that the caller said her son was in her home and was “threatening to do things to her.”

