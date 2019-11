CBS NEW YORK:

An NYPD vehicle was deliberately covered in trash Halloween Night in Brownsville.

A small group of residents laugh, some of them taunting two officers cleaning up the latest show of disrespect to law enforcement in New York City.

One is heard in a cell phone video saying “trick or treat” followed by a slur.

The officers show restraint as they clear trash filled boxes, broken eggs, and other rotting food.