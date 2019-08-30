NBC NEW YORK:



Police are looking for a group of teens who robbed and brutally attacked a 67-year-old woman with her own cane in Queens earlier this month, authorities say.

The violent, yet seemingly random, attack happened Aug. 4 in Jamaica and included the group hurling insults, profanities and even laughing at the woman – all after the group and the woman locked eyes, law enforcement sources say.

Surveillance video shows the woman struggling to hold onto her cane on 169th Street as a group of teenagers apparently tries to steal it. The group then appears to push the woman down during the attack, and while she was dazed and on her knees, not only did they steal her Samsung cellphone, but proceeded to hit her with her own cane, according to authorities.

