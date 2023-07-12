The New York Police Department (NYPD) is searching for an attacker who randomly struck a man in the head with a baseball bat multiple times in broad daylight, the department announced on Tuesday.

🚨WANTED for ASSAULT: On 7/6 at 2:50 PM, in the vicinity of Aqueduct Ave & W. 183 St in the Bronx, the suspect approached a 37-year-old man, displayed a baseball bat & struck him in the head with it. If you have any info DM @NYPDTips, or call 800-577-TIPS pic.twitter.com/qnovExUGGW — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) July 11, 2023

The attack occurred on Thursday around 2:50 p.m., according to authorities. The 37-year-old victim was walking at Aqueduct Avenue and West 183rd Street in the Bronx when the attacker approached him, pulled out a bat, and repeatedly struck him in the head.

The assailant immediately fled the scene and is still on the loose as of Tuesday.

NYPD put out a wanted notice for the attacker and urged residents to “ DM @NYPDTips, or call 800-577-TIPS” if they have any info on the attack.

The victim “sustained a laceration to his head, as well as bruising,” according to law enforcement. He was rushed to a local hospital where he remains in serious but stable condition.

READ MORE