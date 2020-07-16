Fox News:

Police say suspect put ex-girlfriend in a chokehold, dragged her to the ground and stabbed her

Police in New York City are searching for a man seen in a disturbing video allegedly attacking his ex-girlfriend as she was pushing their infant son in a stroller.

Investigators told Fox5 NY that Carlos Gonzales, the suspect, was walking with the 21-year-old victim when the two got into an argument Tuesday night in the city’s Bronx borough.

Gonzales then placed her in a chokehold, dragged her to the ground and stabbed her before fleeing the scene, police said.

Surveillance footage of the attack shows the stroller being tipped over during the struggle – sending the child careening onto the sidewalk.

The infant and mother were both sent to a local hospital and are reported to be in stable condition.

