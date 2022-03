NEW YORK POST:

Police released a video Sunday morning that shows a deranged man jumping over a desk and stabbing two workers at the Museum of Modern Art in Manhattan a day earlier.

The 60-year-old suspected of the stabbings was still on the loose as of the video’s release. The NYPD identified him as Gary Cabana.

Authorities said he was angry after his membership was revoked because of two previous incidents of disorderly conduct in recent days.

READ MORE