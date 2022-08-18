The NYPD released horrifying video of the brutal beatdown that killed a New York City taxi driver over the weekend as they made two arrests in the senseless crime.

Fernando Mateo, a spokesperson for the New York City Federation of Taxi Drivers, told The Post early Thursday that two male suspects surrendered to the police at the 101st Precinct in Queens late on Wednesday night.

Austin Amos, 20, and four other passengers allegedly carried out the assault on Kutin Gyimah, 52, after they tried to rob the cabbie around 6:30 a.m. Saturday in the Rockaways, police said.

Cops said Amos was last wearing clothing that matches that of the person who landed the final blow on Gyimah, sending him flying to the pavement outside of Arverne Playground, the video released Wednesday shows.

