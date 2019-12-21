NEW YORK POST:

The NYPD on Friday released photos of a fresh-faced teen wanted in connection to the murder of Barnard College freshman Tessa Majors.

The boy pictured in the selfies is the third suspect in Majors’ killing in Manhattan’s Morningside Park on Dec. 11, said NYPD Assistant Chief Thomas Conforti.

Law enforcement sources said the 14-year-old is suspected of stabbing Majors — and he remains on the loose 10 days after the robbery-gone-wrong.

Multiple sources have said he bolted out of a car and away from his mom on Monday night while en route to meet with police. But Chief of Detectives Rodney Harrison denied that account while providing no explanation.

Police previously arrested 13-year-old Zyairr Davis, charging him with felony murder. Sources have said he admitted to a role in the robbery, but said one of his pals stabbed Majors.

