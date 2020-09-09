New York Post:

Cops this week released a mugshot of Clara Kraebber — the wealthy Upper East Sider busted during a costly night of rioting in Manhattan last week — along with images of six of her alleged comrades.

Kraebber, 20 — the fire-haired daughter of an architect and a child psychiatrist — appears grim-faced in the snap, posted on the NYPD News Twitter account Tuesday evening.

A fine-looking group …

Kraebber was busted on felony rioting and misdemeanor graffiti charges, according to police.

“On Friday, September 4th, these individuals were arrested for rioting during demonstrations in Manhattan,” police tweeted. “They were part of a large group breaking storefront windows. Our investigation into this incident continues.”

The damage during the three-hour vandalism spree extended more than 2 miles, from Foley Square up to 24th Street.

The protest was organized by groups calling themselves the “New Afrikan Black Panther Party” and the “Revolutionary Abolitionist Movement.”

More at The New York Post