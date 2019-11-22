NEW YORK POST:

The NYPD on Friday released officer body-camera footage of a fatal police-involved shooting on Staten Island.

The recording was the first to be released by the department under its new requirement mandating that footage of “critical” incidents be made public within 30 days of their occurrence.

“The NYPD is releasing this video for clear viewing of the totality of the incident,” the department said in a press release.

The video is from a Sept. 17 police-involved shooting where domestic-violence suspect Gregory Edwards was shot dead in a confrontation with police officers.