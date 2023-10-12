NYPD orders all cops to report in uniform after ex-Hamas chief calls for global protests

The NYPD has ordered all cops to report in uniform starting Friday in anticipation of potential unrest stemming from a call by the former leader of Hamas to stage global demonstrations in support of Palestinians, The Post has learned.

“All uniformed members of the service in every rank, will perform duty in the uniform of the day and be prepared for deployment,” read a Wednesday night memo sent to all NYPD members.

Cops will not be granted excusals or shift changes and the order will remain in effect “until further notice,” according to the memo.

The directive was issued after Khaled Meshaal, who served as chief of Hamas from 2004 to 2017, called on the Islamic world to stage protests on Friday.

The NYPD is also beefing up security at all of its 77 police precincts, assigning additional cops to monitor entryways and parking areas at the stationhouses, according to the internal memo.

