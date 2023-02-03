Breitbart

New York City Police Department (NYPD) officers were forced to clear border crossers who had refused to leave the Watson Hotel in Manhattan after being asked to move from the luxury property to a mega-shelter at the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal. As Breitbart News chronicled, the mostly single adult male border crossers — bused from Texas and Arizona — had refused to leave the Watson Hotel after the city initially placed them there, for free. Activists with the border crossers demanded that the new arrivals be placed in “vacant luxury apartments” all along the city’s Billionaires Row, paid for by New Yorkers. Mayor Eric Adams (D), in a plea to the border crossers, issued a video message this week trying to entice them to the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal, detailing the mega-shelter’s warm rooms and healthy food options.

