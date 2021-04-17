FOXNEWS:

A motorist hurled a Molotov cocktail at New York City police officers Saturday morning and doused another in the face with a liquid chemical during separate incidents, authorities said.

The NYPD told Fox News that officers in Brooklyn attempted to pull over a 2000 Lincoln Town Car being driven by a 44-year-old man just before 8 a.m. When the driver is asked if he has his driver’s license and vehicle registration, the suspect says no, according to police body camera footage.

The driver then attempts to get out of the car.

“Why are you getting out for?” the officer asks.

Once the car door opens, the man throws an unknown liquid chemical in the officer’s direction, which hits him in the face, police said. The driver flees and the officer backs away to his patrol car.

