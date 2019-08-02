NEW YORK POST:

Police Officer Daniel Pantaleo should be fired for the chokehold incident involving Eric Garner, an NYPD judge ruled.

NYPD Deputy Commissioner of Trials Rosemarie Maldonado had been weighing whether Pantaleo, who a grand jury declined to indict and who the feds chose not to hit with civil rights charges, should face department discipline.

Garner’s July 17, 2014, death on Staten Island became a rallying cry for the Black Lives Matter movement after cellphone video captured the 43-year-old repeatedly yelling, “I can’t breathe!” while being busted on suspicion of illegally selling loose cigarettes.

Under NYPD rules, the verdict will now go to the Civilian Complaint Review Board, which prosecuted the case, according to Stuart London, Pantaleo’s lawyer. Each side will have two weeks to submit responses to NYPD Commissioner James O’Neill, who can go along with or overrule Maldonado’s verdict.