NYPD IDs 4 members of gang as subway attack suspects dressed in neon green bodysuits, all have rap sheets

The New York City Police Department on Friday identified four suspects who were allegedly part of a group of people wearing neon-green bodysuits on a Manhattan subway train who attacked two teenagers. 

The NYPD released images of the suspects during a news briefing. Chief of Detectives James Essig said the attack stemmed from an incident on a subway platform that began with an accidental bump. 

The suspects were identified as Ciante Alston, Mairam Cisse Issouf, Dariana Peguero, all 26, and 34-year-old Emily Soto as being among the group captured on camera punching and tossing around two 19-year-old women in the Times Square subway station early Sunday. 

