The New York City Police Department on Friday identified four suspects who were allegedly part of a group of people wearing neon-green bodysuits on a Manhattan subway train who attacked two teenagers.

The NYPD released images of the suspects during a news briefing. Chief of Detectives James Essig said the attack stemmed from an incident on a subway platform that began with an accidental bump.

The suspects were identified as Ciante Alston, Mairam Cisse Issouf, Dariana Peguero, all 26, and 34-year-old Emily Soto as being among the group captured on camera punching and tossing around two 19-year-old women in the Times Square subway station early Sunday.

