NEW YORK POST:

The filthiest thing about the city subway system actually might not be its train cars — at least when these prolific perverts are riding the rails.

A dirty dozen transit deviants are driving subway sex crimes through the roof with their refusal to stay away, arrest after arrest, leaving the cops who are tasked with policing the pervs frustrated by the lack of a more permanent solution.

The creeps “wake up in the morning for one purpose, and that is to commit these crimes,” said one high-ranking NYPD insider of the worst offenders.

“I’ve had [the pervs] tell me, ‘I think she likes it,’ ” one official said of the subway sickos.

Among the rogues’ gallery of grinders, gropers and public masturbators, the most persistent is James Hunt, who has an alleged penchant for touching himself while sucking his thumb in front of riders. He has a total of 78 arrests, 32 for transit sex crimes, according to sources.

Hunt, 41, has been busted for 26 subway sex crimes within the past decade alone — and, as a second high-ranking source put it, “That’s just how many times he’s been caught.”

Then there’s James Peterson, 46, reputed for exposing himself and rubbing against the rears of unsuspecting women, sources said. He’s been arrested 22 times, half of them for transit sex crimes, according to sources.