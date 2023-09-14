NYPD hunt for sex predator who pushed woman, 36, to the ground and CHOKED her in attempted Brooklyn assault before bystanders intervened

The New York City Police Department is on the hunt for a sexual predator who pushed a 36-year-old woman to the ground, choked her and tried to expose his genitals in an attempted assault in Brooklyn. The attack took place on August 28 on Clarkson Avenue in Brooklyn, near Prospect Park. It was 9.40pm when he approached the woman and pounced on her. Bystanders intervened and he fled on foot.

The NYPD issued an appeal for information to help find the suspect on Thursday morning.

He is yet to be identified.

The man, who is believed to be around 5ft5 and weighs 180lb, was last seen wearing a green T-shirt, brown pants and black sneakers.

It’s unclear whether or not the victim and perpetrator knew each other, or if it was a random attack.

