CBS NEW YORK:

A 6-year-old boy is in critical condition this morning after being attacked by a homeless man Thursday in Queens.

Police say the suspect – Laurance Gendreau – is emotionally disturbed.

The 35-year-old is now undergoing a psychiatric evaluation at Jamaica Hospital. He faces multiple charges, including assault and harassment.

“I went after him, followed him, called 911, and the police found him,” the child’s grandfather, Naftali Portnoy, told CBS2. “His first words out of his mouth, ‘I’m bipolar,’ and something about ‘kill the kid, wanted to kill, I could have killed.’”

Portnoy said the boy and his brother were in the driveway waiting for a pizza delivery just before 5 p.m. near Metropolitan Avenue and Lefferts Boulevard in Kew Gardens when a shirtless man slammed the 6-year-old into the ground. His brother ran inside for help.