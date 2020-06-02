NY POST

New York City descended into “total chaos” overnight, as swarms of looters took advantage of the fifth night of George Floyd protests, a high ranking NYPD member admitted to The Post Tuesday. “Manhattan and Bronx crammed with UMOS [uniformed members of service] being shot at, run over, retired UMOS being shot or shooting looters,” a high-ranking police source told The Post. “Last night was total chaos,” the source said. At least 700 people were arrested citywide and six officers were injured and half-a-dozen vehicles were vandalized — with hundreds of looters yet again targeting high-end stores in Manhattan, police said. “So many incidents we are still trying to count them,” the source added.

READ MORE AT THE NY POST