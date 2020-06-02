NYPD grapples with ‘total chaos’ on fifth night of George Floyd protests

NY POST

New York City descended into “total chaos” overnight, as swarms of looters took advantage of the fifth night of George Floyd protests, a high ranking NYPD member admitted to The Post Tuesday. “Manhattan and Bronx crammed with UMOS [uniformed members of service] being shot at, run over, retired UMOS being shot or shooting looters,” a high-ranking police source told The Post. “Last night was total chaos,” the source said. At least 700 people were arrested citywide and six officers were injured and half-a-dozen vehicles were vandalized — with hundreds of looters yet again targeting high-end stores in Manhattan, police said. “So many incidents we are still trying to count them,” the source added.

READ MORE AT THE NY POST

Buy on Amazon!

Advertisements