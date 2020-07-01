New York Post:

Troubling video shows police retreating from City Hall protesters after an early Wednesday morning clash — hours after the City Council passed its budget, including $1 billion in cuts to the NYPD.

“Whose streets? Our streets!” roared the protesters as they filled the sidewalks.

Another clip shows protesters mocking cops and singing, “Na na na na, hey hey hey, goodbye” as the officers approach the arch at 1 Centre Street.

As was the case Tuesday, tensions came to a head when protesters became enraged as police removed barricades they had illegally set up.

Video posted by Daily Caller reporter Shelby Talcott shows cops in riot gear moving the barricades away.

