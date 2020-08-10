Do-nothing cops had a front-row seat to a five-on-one brawl — but just enjoyed the show rather than doing their jobs to break it up, The Post has learned.

An 11-year-old girl was slapped, punched, kicked and even shocked with a stun gun by a group of five other girls after a basketball game around 7 p.m. Sunday on East 125th Street near Madison Avenue in Harlem.

During the roughly 4-minute beatdown, cops sat idly in nearby cruisers — but they didn’t get out until the girl was bloody and bruised, a Post photographer observed.

