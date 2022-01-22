NEW YORK POST:

An NYPD rookie cop was shot dead and another officer left clinging to life after being ambushed “suddenly, without warning” during a domestic disturbance call involving a mother and son Friday evening in Harlem, authorities said.

The slain officer, Jason Rivera, was just 22 and started on the job in 2020, police said. The gravely injured cop, 27-year-old Wilbert Mora, joined the force in 2018.

“It’s bad,” a police source said of Mora’s condition. One of the two officers was struck in the face, sources said.

The officers were among four cops shot in the line of duty just this week.

“This is an attack on the city of New York,” Mayor Eric Adams said of the violence, speaking at a press briefing at Harlem Hospital where the extremely critical cop was being treated.

“It is time for us to save our city,” the mayor said. “No one will divide this city with their violence.”

