NEW YORK POST:

What started as a minor arrest in a Brooklyn nail salon spun wildly out of control Friday night — leaving a cop fighting for his life from head injuries after shooting dead a berserk, mentally-ill T-shirt vendor who’d struck him in the face with a chair, police said.

The officer, a 21-year-veteran of the force whose name was not released, remained in a medically induced coma early Saturday, authorities said.

The mayhem began at about 5:40 p.m. when a panhandler walked into the Goldmine nail salon on Mother Gaston Boulevard near Sutter Avenue in Brownsville and began urinating in the shop.

The NYPD veteran and his rookie partner happened to be passing by in a patrol van, and were waved inside the store by disgusted workers.

But as the two cops arrested the alleged urinator — who also had an open warrant for criminal mischief — a T-shirt peddler from outside the shop burst in and confronted the officers, police said.