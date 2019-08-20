NEW YORK DAILY NEWS

A drug-smuggling cop who helped run a heroin-trafficking ring and tried to squirm her way out of an arrest by claiming she was “on the job” was found guilty by a federal jury Thursday. Yessenia Jimenez, 32, and her boyfriend, Luis Soto, used her Bronx apartment as a stash house, where they kept kilos of heroin, fentanyl and cocaine they brought into the U.S. from Mexico, along with hundreds of thousands of dollars in drug money, prosecutors said. She dealt the drugs in New York and Boston, but her operation came crashing down in January 2018, when Soto’s phone number showed up on phone records of a drug trafficking suspect from Queens. In March 2018, after she and Soto found members of joint DEA and NYPD task force waiting outside their home after they returned from a trip to Massachusetts to meet a heroin trafficker.

