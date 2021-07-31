Pictured – Jerome Roman, alleged perpetrator

The New York Post:

An NYPD lieutenant assigned to thwart gun violence in the Bronx was shot in the ankle after a long struggle with a well-known gang banger, Commissioner Dermot Shea said early Saturday.

The drama unfolded just before midnight when cops responding to a 911 call near Lyman Place and East 169th Street spotted a man they thought was carrying a weapon, and hopped out to investigate, Shea said during a 4 a.m. news conference.

But the suspect, identified by sources as reputed gang member Jerome Roman, 26, took off when he spotted the officers get out of the unmarked police car, prompting a brief chase.

The four officers caught up to Roman after about 50 feet, and during a “violent struggle” which took anywhere from five to eight minutes, Roman allegedly fired off a shot that hit the lieutenant in the ankle, an injury Shea described as a “through and through wound.” The bullet then kept going and struck a nearby parked car, the commissioner added.

Luckily, it was the only shot the suspect was able to fire, because the gun jammed, Shea said, when a shell casing got “stovepiped” inside the weapon. Police later found a 9mm Smith & Wesson with 12 live rounds.

“I have to commend the four officers for the incredible restraint shown on video,” said Shea, who said the video would be released in the coming days.

The NYPD has not publicly identified the suspect, but Shea described him as a “well-known to us gang member” with a lengthy rap sheet.

More at the New York Post