NY Post

A sprawling homeless encampment popped up — and was allowed to continue growing — along a bustling Manhattan block for at least several weeks before the eyesore was finally cleared out Wednesday. At least 10 displaced people — some suffering from mental health and substance abuse problems — had set up nearly a dozen makeshift tents on the sidewalk of First Avenue between East 20th and East 21st streets. The tent city, which locals say grew during the colder months to more than half a city block, is adjacent to the family-friendly enclaves of Stuyvesant Town and Peter Cooper Village and the ever-popular restaurant Rosemary’s East. The dining room of the Italian eatery overlooks the area settled by vagrants and riffraff. “They won’t let us stay on the subways, they won’t let us stay on the vents. Where do they want us to go?! Shelters are no good,” said Loreal Madonna Moore, a 31-year-old homeless woman who was booted from the block. When asked how the encampment was affecting business, a manager at Rosemary’s declined to comment, saying only, “We’re fine.” However, police and city sanitation workers descended on the encampment at about 9:30 a.m. and cleared rubbish as homeless outreach workers urged the vagrants to check into a shelter.

Read More