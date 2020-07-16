RedState.com:

There’s probably a lesson in here somewhere.

NYPD Chief of Department Terence Monahan, the highest ranking uniformed officer on the force, was violently assaulted today during a “protest” on the Brooklyn Bridge. This occurred in conjunction with two other officers suffering injury. One of the attacks was caught on video.

The city’s top uniformed cop was injured when he was attacked by a group of people who were at a George Floyd protest on the Brooklyn Bridge on Wednesday morning, police said. Chief of Department Terence Monahan received “non-life-threatening injuries” during the scuffle, an NYPD spokesman said. Monahan’s finger was broken when he was struck with an object, police said. At least two other officers were seriously injured

You may remember Monahan from his previous media coverage. He was notably filmed taking a knee with protestors during the height of the unrest which swept American cities following the killing of George Floyd.

