They got a hot tip.

Cops this week busted one of three men they say lit a cop car on fire in Brooklyn during George Floyd protests more than six months ago, authorities said Thursday morning.

Matthew Piscitello, 21, of Dyker Heights, was identified through tips and taken into custody at 4:40 p.m. Wednesday in connection to the May 29 incident, in which cops say he tossed a flaming item into a police van in Fort Greene.

Piscitello and two others allegedly used incendiary devices to send the marked, unoccupied police van up in flames at the corner of South Portland and Dekalb Avenues around 9 p.m., as a crowd stood around them, video released days after the incident shows.

Piscitello was charged with three counts of criminal mischief, two counts each of arson and reckless endangerment, and one count of riot, police said.

Matthew Piscitello allegedly used incendiary devices to light a cop car on fire.DCPI

He was arrested once before, for criminal mischief in July of 2018, cops said.

The other two suspects were still on the loose Thursday.

One is described as a man seen in a red hoodie and later a different, multi-colored one — and another man wearing a white T-shirt and blue jeans with holes.

