“Another example of mob rules,” an NYPD insider said.

NYPD officers engaged in an hours-long stalemate with a cop-assault suspect Friday in Hell’s Kitchen — before Police Commissioner Dermot Shea ordered them to retreat as a stream of protesters arrived on the scene, law-enforcement sources told The Post.

The top cop’s directive to give up — without the suspect in custody — left some NYPD insiders fuming, given the city’s recent concessions to unruly protesters.

Police massed on West 45th Street between Ninth and Tenth Avenue around 7 a.m. Friday to try to bring in the young protest organizer, who is accused of screaming through a bullhorn into the ear of a cop at a recent demonstration, leaving her with hearing damage, sources said.

Dozens of cops, some dressed in tactical gear, flooded the scene but couldn’t actually enter the protester’s apartment because they didn’t have a warrant, sources said.

While refusing to come out, the suspect began live-streaming the battle of wills online, sending fellow protesters racing to the scene.

