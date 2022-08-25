NYPD: 2 Armed Robbers Involved in Bronx Crime Spree Stole $180K of Jewelry in 1 Attack

The New York Police Department (NYPD) is searching for two suspects believed to be involved in a pattern of armed robberies throughout the Bronx borough.

In one of the attacks, police say the two thieves stole jewelry worth up to $180,000 from one victim.

Watch:

The first attack occurred on July 30 around 5:49 p.m. on 1395 Nelson Avenue when a 39-year-old man was approached by two suspects who displayed a firearm and demanded that he hand over cash.

The thieves then pushed the man to the ground while holding a firearm to his back and stole $800, two cellphones, jewelry, and AirPods. Police say the total amount stolen from the 39-year-old is worth approximately $12,710.

READ MORE

Join now!

You may like these posts