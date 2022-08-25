The New York Police Department (NYPD) is searching for two suspects believed to be involved in a pattern of armed robberies throughout the Bronx borough.
In one of the attacks, police say the two thieves stole jewelry worth up to $180,000 from one victim.
Watch:
The first attack occurred on July 30 around 5:49 p.m. on 1395 Nelson Avenue when a 39-year-old man was approached by two suspects who displayed a firearm and demanded that he hand over cash.
The thieves then pushed the man to the ground while holding a firearm to his back and stole $800, two cellphones, jewelry, and AirPods. Police say the total amount stolen from the 39-year-old is worth approximately $12,710.