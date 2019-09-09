NEW YORK POST:

It’s not just you — the subways really are getting grosser.

Reports of “soiled” subway cars are on the rise, MTA data shows.

So far, there have been 1,623 reports of dirty train cars through August of this year. In 2018, the MTA had 2,058 reports of soiled subway cars — a 31 percent increase from the year before, when there were 1,504 reports of filthy train cars, according to agency data.

And the grimy subway cars aren’t just unpleasant to be in — they are also contributing to train delays.

From January 2018 through July 2019, delays related to the interior of train cars being soiled and dirty accounted for approximately 1 percent of total delays, the transit authority said.

The City, which first reported on the growing problem, reviewed internal documents showing customers reported trains littered with garbage, coffee spills and bodily fluids.

Some reports of soiled cars mention homeless people, although the majority do not, the outlet reported.

The MTA attributed the increase to more people making reports.