NYC woman who tore down hostage flyers ranted ‘I’ll kill you Jews’ before attack, victim says

The knife-wielding woman accused of ripping down posters of Israeli hostages and pepper spraying a Jewish safety volunteer in Brooklyn last week seethed “I’ll kill you Jews” before attacking, the victim told The Post.

Melissa Ugur, 20, was allegedly slicing up the flyers Saturday afternoon in Midwood when Shmira Public Safety volunteer Mark Pomerantz confronted her and asked why she was taking the posters down.

“Because it’s not true, it never happened,” Ugur replied about the approximately 240 hostages Hamas terrorists kidnapped in their surprise attack last month, according to Pomerantz.

The 52-year-old father of three told her that he didn’t want any trouble, but explained: “Nobody would hang up posters like that if it wasn’t true.”

